After “Silhouette Challenge” submissions from Chloe Bailey, Tiffany Haddish with her boyfriend Common, and Iggy Azalea, Teyana Taylor is the latest celeb to take her shot at the challenge. The PrettyLittleThing creative director answered calls from social media users to take on the body-positive challenge.

In a tweet regarding the post, Taylor said, “Y’all been blowing my mentions up about me and Shump doing the damn challenge so I thought I’d take a stab at it! #SilhouetteChallenge AUNTEY don’t have a TikTok so I did it on my niece account! Bear with me! Lol.”

The initial link Teyana posted led viewers to a dead-end, sending them into a frenzy for the working link. Some Twitter users expressed their anger with the fake link. One user tweeted, “After turning my WiFi off then back on three times ... Then realizing it ain’t me.”

Eventually, Teyana cut the joke and uploaded the video to her Instagram story.

“Ight y’all 4real this time lol I posted my silhouette challenge on my IG stories! Check it out!,” Teyana tweeted.

In a vintage-esque black and white video, Taylor showed off her abs in a Support Black Colleges crop top hoodie, with a graffiti-filled background behind her. Typically, when the beat drops, the challenge reverts to the ‘Silhouette’ format, where the user then shows off their body in a dark, backlit room. At times, this is also the part of the challenge where a man (see: Tiffany Haddish and Common) might enter the fray. However, instead, Teyana's video cuts to Junie Shumpert, Teyana and Iman’s daughter, who proudly declares, “Hey y’all, this my baby momma and peace out.

