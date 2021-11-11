When Teyana Taylor was approached by TMZ photographers at the airport this week, she didn't seem too enthused to be answering questions about Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy, especially considering she was not involved with the event in any capacity. She politely took time to answer the paparazzi's questions though, speaking about how she will always stop shows when she notices a fan in distress, and pointing out that she has personally seen videos of Travis also halting his performances to help fans. However, when TMZ ran the story, Teyana called them out for publishing a "misleading" headline about her comments.

The 30-year-old artist tweeted back at TMZ, calling them out and reacting to them twisting up her words.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Teyana Taylor defends Travis Scott, says artists alone can't be responsible for fan safety," tweeted TMZ on Wednesday evening.

"R U serious for this headline???," responded Teyana. "1: i made it clear that I always stopped my shows to help my fans. 2: I made clear BOTH ARTIST & STAFF SHOULD TAKE PROPER PRECAUTION to make sure everyone’s safe. 3: I barely even wanted to talk to you motha fuckahs. Always MISLEADING headlines.

Most importantly I mind my business. ALWAYS. It’s not my job to judge something I don’t have the full details on. This whole situation is a very sad and unfortunate, and my heart and prayers go out to ALL of the parties involved. But stop being fuckin mess TMZ. Messy asses."

The singer was asked about a concert she held two days after the Astroworld tragedy, where she stopped her show to address a fan's medical situation. After determining that the fan was alright, she continued the show and made headlines because of the proximity between this situation and Astroworld, where eight people were killed in a crowd surge.

Check out Teyana Taylor's tweets below.