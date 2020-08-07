"Terry Crews is another c**n who was basically bought," raps Rick Ross to finish his first verse on his new single "Pinned To The Cross." He is referring to all of the raised eyebrows the actor has caused in recent weeks. In case you've been living under a rock, Crews have been offering up some atrocious takes in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that "some Black lives matter more than others" among many other inflammatory remarks.

Following his repurposing of the racial slur "c**n" by making it into an acronym, the star was dragged by Rick Ross in his new song lyrics. A fan asked how he feels about being mentioned in the track, to which he actually seems to be quite pleased.

"[I FEEL] FAMOUS," he wrote on Twitter. Despite the fact that he's very clearly being insulted on the record, Terry Crews doesn't seem to care all too much.

In a recent interview with Hot 97, Rozay added to his Terry Crews bar, saying: "When shit goes down, ain't no time to explain yourself. You're either running with us or running from us. That's what it's all about. Fuck Terry Crews."

Are you siding with Rick Ross or Terry Crews this time?