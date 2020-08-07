Rick Ross Links With Singer Finn Matthews On Politically-Driven "Pinned To The Cross"

It's a perfect evening to receive new tracks from Rick Ross and 2 Chainz as the rappers just left the Verzuz stage hours ago. Fans enjoyed dancing along to their favorite tracks from both artists, and both Rozay and Tity Boi previewed new songs for Verzuz viewers. We just shared with you 2 Chainz's Lil Wayne-assisted single "Money Maker," and now we're back to deliver Rick Ross's "Pinned to the Cross," featuring Los Angeles-based singer Finn Matthews.

Rozay previewed this track during Verzuz and turned heads with his quip about Terry Crews, but the actor wasn't the only pop-culture reference included on the single. Ross addresses Dr. Dre's divorce, "Karens," and the political unrest we've witnessed unfold across the world in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Stream "Pinned to the Cross" by Rick Ross and Finn Matthews and let us know which line caught your attention.

Quotable Lyrics

Less in power, the people don't even sign the petitions

Peace and Revelations, scriptures keep on blinding these Christians

I'm in search to the truth (Truth), we each have a flaw (Flaw)

Soon as Dre at the roof, she file for divorce

Angels go get a broke, never making no loss

Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought