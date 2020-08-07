mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Sample A Classic R&B Record On "Money Maker" Collab

Erika Marie
August 07, 2020 00:48
Money Maker
2 Chainz Feat. Lil Wayne

2 Chainz previewed the song during his "Verzuz" with Rick Ross and wasted no time in sharing it with the world.


Paying homage to classic R&B and HBCU marching bands, 2 Chainz shares his latest single, "Money Maker" featuring Lil Wayne. It's only been a couple of hours since 2 Chainz stepped off of the Verzuz stage, one that he shared with Rick Ross. The two rappers had fun reliving some of their best moment on their most celebrated tracks, and during the Verzuz, 2 Chainz previewed "Money Maker" for viewers. Thankfully, it didn't take long for him to slide this one into streaming services.

If there's a melody in "Money Maker" that sounds familiar it's because the track taps Guy's 1988 single "Piece of My Love" from their debut studio album. It's an R&B classic that remains a favorite, so it' interesting to hear 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne incorporate the track into their collaboration. "Money Maker" is said to be the first release from 2 Chainz's forthcoming So Help Me God, so give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It feel right, don't it? I know I'm wrong, baby (Wrong)
That pheromone fragrance, can't miss no car payments (No)
I kiss her earlobe, like, "What you doin' later" ("What you doin'")
The broken alligator, them lames agitate ya
I'm talkin' natural beauty, no make-up applicator (No need)

 

050403020100
