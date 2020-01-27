Gabrielle Union previously announced that her contract was not renewed to be a judge on America's Got Talent and it all went down after she reported a racist joke that Jay Leno made on set. The one comment by Jay was apparently an example of racist and sexist behaviour that went down behind the scenes. The host of the show, Terry Crews, recently went on live TV and told the world that while he can't share an experience with Gabrielle on the sexist matter, he doesn't agree with her experience with racism on set. "It was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment," he said.



Clearly, Terry never got word that the case (that's still ongoing) was not to be discussed. "Maaaaaan... We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this... ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo!" Gabrielle tweeted in a series of upset tweets. "Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed... But we already know."

Terry clearly got word of Gabrielle's reaction to his words and he's since followed up with a message of his own that's seemingly aimed at the ordeal. "There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS," he wrote of his wife.