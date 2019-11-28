Gabrielle Union was probably one of the few reasons that America's Got Talent viewers watched the show. Unfortunately, she won't be on the show anymore as she was fired from the show. Union reported Jay Leno to executives after he made a racist joke on set which is just an instance of the "toxic culture" on set. Although NBC hasn't admitted to it, Dwyane Wade has chimed in to back up his wife.



Wade hit Twitter to publicly defend his wife after he received news that she was fired. He started off by revealing that he's yet to get an actual explanation for Union being fired from the show. However, he did share praise for standing up for what she believes in. "If anyone knows Gabrielle Union or have heard of her you know she's an advocate for the community and culture," he said. "As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US."

He added, "[Cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world"