There are many racist and discriminatory practices within the film and TV industry that have been exposed on numerous occasions. Most recently, Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent after she reported Jay Leno for a racist joke. At that time, Terry Crews was also holding it down as a host on the show but it appears that he didn't witness the same type of "offensive" events that occurred on the set.

Crews sat down on the Today show where he was questioned about Gabrielle Union's practices. As he attempted to avoid "mansplaining," if you will, he did say that he's more than qualified to speak on racism. "That was never my experience on America's Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment," he explains. "The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white—it was everything in the gamut."

Sometimes it's better to just keep your mouth shut but Crews did not get that memo. He added, "My thing is—you know, it's funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, first of all, if it's coming from an unnamed source—because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly."

Apparently, he nor his wifey got the memo that Gabrielle Union and her husband said they wouldn't release any statements until the investigation was completed.

Gabrielle Union let off a slew of tweets denying that she ever lied about the situation, despite what Crews suggested. Check her response below.