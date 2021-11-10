Just days after Forbes reported that former 106 & Park host, Terrence Jenkins, teamed up with appliance company Maytag for the "Maytag Feel Good Fridge" program to fight food insecurity across the United States, the Academy-Award winning actor and producer was the subject of a terrifying experience.

According to TMZ, Jenkins was pulling into his Sherman Oaks, California driveway around 3 a.m. this morning (November 10) when another car with four men inside pulled up and tried to rob him. One of the four men allegedly ordered Terrence out of his car, but TMZ reports that "he refused the command, and took off in his car."

Jenkins led the four men on a car chase, and reportedly told police that they fired multiple shots at his vehicle before fleeing.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

TMZ also revealed that Jenkins "flagged down a passing California Highway Patrol car," who relayed the message to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD reportedly "took a report for assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired," and have launched an investigation into his allegations.

This attempted robbery comes in the midst of an ongoing crime trend called "follow-home robberies."

According to CBS Los Angeles, the LAPD recently released community alert after a recent series of these robberies, and "listed districts such as Melrose and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants as places where these crimes have occurred." And according to police, follow-home robberies suspects typically target victims carrying expensive purses or jewelry, such as watches and necklaces, follow them home or business and rob them."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

While no further details have been released regarding the attempted robbery involving Jenkins, all reports coincide with the description of a follow-home robbery.

