Soulja Boy celebrated his birthday this week, gathered by all of his friends, including Ray J, DJ Carisma, Harry O, and others. Unfortunately, all the noise and traffic disturbed the neighbors because it was shut down by the LAPD who asked everyone to head home. That wasn't before Soulja showed off one of the gifts that he received.

With Nastassia Smith by his side, Big Draco proudly showed off the new McLaren that he'll be adding to his car collection. The $200,000 gift was purchased by Ray J, who added Raycon stickers to the exotic whip to promote his own business. Soulja told TMZ paparazzi that he wasn't upset that the police shut down his party before driving off, saying, "Nah, nah, they just doing they job."

By the time he arrived at the party, the police had already shut down the event.

Ray J spoke about his generous gift, saying, "He already got a lot of cars but, wherever I can help make the day go right, we gon' do that. I insisted on doing this."

The rapper also released a new studio album on his birthday, dropping Big Draco with features from Bow Wow, Omarion, Desiigner, and more.

Check out some photos from last night below.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

[via]