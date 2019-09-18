There is no denying that at the height of his career, Tekashi 6ix9ine was one of the most popular recording artists from New York. He and Cardi B were arguably the king and queen of the city last year and for the rainbow-haired rapper, things went downhill quickly. He and the rest of his Nine Trey Blood gang-members were arrested on racketeering charges and they've been locked up since then. 6ix9ine's trial has officially begun and, for some reason, he continues to squeal about his rival Trippie Redd, who is barely involved in the case. Today, he detailed a gang beatdown that he had ordered on the artist in court. If you've been curious to see what one year without hair dye has looked like for Tekashi, his updated mugshot has been released and in it, the rapper sports a faded, dark hairstyle.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

It's unclear exactly when this federal mugshot was taken but his hair is significantly darker than in the previous photo shared by the police department. His hair is still in braids and there is still a glimpse of multicolor dye but as his hair continues to grow in, that will soon disappear. In the photo, he wears a yellow t-shirt and a scowl on his face.

In addition to the new mugshot that has been released online, a courtroom sketch is also being distributed, showing 6ix9ine at the stand in prison blues. The rapper is seen with all of his face tattoos intact and the artist seriously took the time to draw on each "69" tattoo on his arms. That's dedication to your job, folks.

