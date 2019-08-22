With his trial quickly approaching, we may finally be getting some new, official photos of Tekashi69. The controversial rapper has been behind bars for nearly one full year after getting booked on federal racketeering charges. Alongside the rest of his Nine Trey Blood gang members, Tek is facing a long time in prison for a string of crimes that were organized as a group. Many of the updates we've been able to provide on the young artist have come directly from his girlfriend, Jade, who often shares tidbits of information about him. The dancer recently took to her Instagram stories to answer a fan who asked about the last time she got to see 6ix9ine, to which she responded with a photo.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It's unclear when the picture was taken but Jade appears to imply it was recent. She can be seen locking lips with the troubled superstar and as time has passed, 6ix9ine is back to his regular hair color. Obviously, multicolor hair dye would be nearly impossible to come across in prison, so it makes sense that he's back to his roots.

When Tekashi was first locked up, details were muddy regarding his availability for conjugal visits. It seems as though, after revealing information about the gang to the feds, they've lightened up on him and he's able to host his girlfriend from time to time. The photo below isn't necessarily clear but if you're curious to see what Tek is looking like these days, peep it.