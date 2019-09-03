A few weeks ago, the first photo of Kifano "Shotti" Jordan behind bars, Tekashi69's former manager, surfaced online. Somebody had captured an image of the Treyway mastermind on social media, which led the appropriate sources to get ahold of it and share it across the web. Aside from 6ix9ine, Shotti is one of the highest-profile people involved in this case. Through his outlandish antics, he grew a fan following and people are actually interested in hearing about his fate. Jordan's sister recently referred to him as a potential genius, saying that his mind rivals that of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Shotti will reportedly be spending a minimum of fifteen years in prison, which has not been confirmed yet, with a possibility of life still in play. A new video has surfaced showing Shotti in shackles as he's escorted from court to his cell.

The same source that picked up the photo of Kifano Jordan in his beige jumpsuit several weeks back has just come through with some more content regarding the famed ex-manager of Tekashi 6ix9ine. This time, the man can be seen with chains around his ankles to prevent him from escaping federal custody.

Tekashi69 is due to appear in court later this month. We will continue to keep a close eye on the case to provide you with the most up-to-date developments as they occur.

[via]