Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager was once solidifying money-making deals for his client, but now 37-year-old Kifano "Shotti" Jordan is sitting behind bars. Shotti has been linked to a number of troublesome cases including those involving shootings, drugs, assaults, and firearm possession. He's also connected to his former client's federal racketeering case in which 6ix9ine has reportedly cooperated with investigators to help bring in his associates to justice over drug trafficking charges.

Back in March, Shotti pleaded guilty to “using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence” as well as “discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence,” according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office. For that case, Shotti is looking at 15 years in prison at a minimum.

The Blast now reports that they've obtained documents from Shotti's legal team where they ask the sentencing judge to be lenient with their client. They're requesting the 15-year minimum sentence and wrote that they come "before this Court asking for mercy. A life filled with good deeds and hard work has been marred by his criminal actions. Nevertheless, as the powerful enclosed letters reveal, Mr. Jordan is a decent and giving man who unlike many defendants has made very sincere efforts to help family and friends throughout his life, when no one was watching, when he had no need to impress a judge deciding his fate. For these reasons and the others stated herein, the mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years imprisonment is respectfully requested. "

Shotti's sister also reportedly penned a letter of support for her brother, stating that his "drive and entrepreneurial acumen are rare" as she, too, asks for mercy on his behalf. She begged "for clemency in his sentencing," adding, "Please do not force him to waste his most productive adult years away from his children, his extended family, and his community who all depend on his support." She also told the judge "your forbearance will decide whether Kifano can become the next Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates," as she believes that her brother is the next great mogul in the making.