Several moments ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced in relation to his crimes as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. After a long-winded speech by the judge in his case, it was determined that the rapper would spend two years in prison (including the thirteen months he's already served) and five years of supervised release. Many believe that, given the circumstances, he was let off extremely easily. The star's minimum sentence was thirty-seven years after a gun charge was dropped and, with that in mind, his sentence was reduced dramatically because of his cooperation. The defense attempted to argue that, by witnessing the murder of his step-father at a young age, 6ix9ine was depressed and made some stupid decisions. During today's hearing, the artist said that he hadn't seen his biological father, who was in attendance, in years. Following the announcement of his sentence, 69's dad spoke with reporters and admitted that he's actually "glad" that his son will be in prison for a little longer.



Speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom, Daniel Hernandez' biological father said: "I feel glad that he's safe in there, you know what I mean. Because, in there, nothing is gonna happen. Outside, they're gonna try to kill him because of all the stuff that he was saying. It's a scary situation. He's a target."

The man went on to speak about his son's appearance, noting that he can't hide anywhere because of his face tattoos. However, he joked that he's a fan of the "69" markings on his body. Watch below.