So many of our favourite artists celebrated Father's Day with their families yesterday with Trey Songz showing off new pictures of his newborn son, Drake posting artwork created by his little boy and Amber Rose showing love to both her baby daddies. Unfortunately for Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rainbow-haired Brooklynite is stuck behind bars and he was not able to spend time with his little girl. Thankfully though, his daughter's mother Sara Molina wished him a Happy Father's Day in a sweet video posted to Instagram.



SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

Alright, so maybe her video wasn't too sweet but who can really blame her? Sara Molina previously accused 6ix9ine of beating her senseless in Dubai before allegedly raping her so she's got plenty of reasons to hate him. On Father's Day, she took to social media to troll her daughter's father, running into his clone on the street and pulling up on him. When she was strolling the streets of New York City at night, it was a little dark and her friend thought they had noticed Tekashi when, in fact, it was simply "Putashi96." Adding insult to injury, Sara added YG's hit single "Go Loko" to the clip. YG and 69 had a very public beef with threats being thrown both ways.

In the post, Sara refers to her baby daddy as "SnitchNine" before running up on him and apologizing to poor old Putashi for the mistake. Watch below.

