Father's Day celebrations have Drake feeling generous with updating us on news surrounding his son, Adonis. In case you didn't know, Drake has a son and Pusha Tmade sure the world knew. Though the Canadian rapper did confirm that he was not keeping the world away from his son, his son away from the world. And now in honor of Father's Day, Drake chose to step away from celebrating the Raptors' win, to share some of his son's artwork with his 58 million Instagram followers. The photo herein is a painting with multiple colors that cites the word "Papa." Moreover, Drake captioned the following: "Happy Fathers Day 💙." Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, is reportedly a talented painter and she regularly shared her artwork on Instagram. Hence it is good to see Drake's son following in his mother's footsteps.

Aside from Drake's fatherly duties, the latest news surrounding the rapper includes his celebration of the Raptor's win Las Vegas. Drake also released two songs in honor of the raptor's win as well, these consist of "Omerta," and "Money In The Grave" featuring Rick Ross.

