In case you haven't been keeping up, this past Thursday the Toronto Raptors became the 2019 NBA champions when they beat out the Golden State Warriors 114 to 110. While Warriors fans are disappointed, the city of Toronto has every right to rejoice, as they put up a tough fight throughout, making them the first Raptors team in history to win the championship. To celebrate his team's win, Raptors ambassador Drake announced that on Friday he's dropping to new tracks titled "Omertá" and "Money In The Grave." The 6 rapper came through on his promise yesterday, delivering the Rick Ross assisted tracks, "Omertá" and "Money In The Grave" last night.

Mark Blinch/NBAE/Getty Images

But that wasn't enough of a celebration for Drizzy, who also took to marking the occasion with his beloved team on Friday into Saturday morning in a big way at the Wynn in Vegas. The "U With Me?" rapper walked in cradling the trophy and then took the mic to ferociously pay homage to his team, all while closely clutching a bottle of Dom. The nighttime bash went down at XS Nightclub at the Wynn hotel, where Drake has his residency. The team, along with Champagne Papi, all wore championship hats, as security swarmed the entire celebration. At Encore Beach Club during the day, the only non-celebrities who were allowed in were women in bikinis. For a short snippet of the commemoration, check out TMZ's article.