It appears Tekashi 6ix9ine could go into witness protection following last week’s highly-publicized trial & testimony. In a story published by the New York Times yesterday, prosecutors have indicated that Tekashi, who’s real name is Daniel Hernandez, could be heading for the witness protection program because of how well known he is. They say discussion of this happening have been going on since February.

“Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is,” Jay Kramer, a former F.B.I. official who worked on organized crime cases tells the paper.

One could argue that his numerous tattoos would hinder the rapper's ability to go unnoticed, but reports say the government would help with that as well. According to the article, "United States Marshals Service, which runs the witness protection program, would pay for the removal of Mr. Hernandez’s signature face tattoos."

Despite his cooperation with prosecutors, Tekashi’s fate ultimately comes down to the judge. And something tells me Tekashi isn't the type of person to go into witness protection, but nevertheless it's an option.

Read more on the the possibility of Tekashi’s witness protection here and we’ll continue to keep you posted.

[Via]