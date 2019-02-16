witness protection
- GramMeek Mill Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine Over New Prison PhotoMeek Mill got in another jab at Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Post-Prison Security Will Likely Cost Him Millions: Report6ix9ine is taking a major risk by not entering witness protection.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine Will Need To Pay To Remove His Face Tattoos If Placed In Witness Protection6ix9ine's tattoo removal will reportedly not be covered.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Could Enter Witness Protection Program: ReportProsecutors are indicating that Tekashi could enter witness protection. By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersNike React Presto "Witness Protection" Drops This Week: Official PhotosThe latest Nike React Presto comes in a muted "desert ore" colorway.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: Police Put Osundairo Brothers In Hotel During InvestigationIt sounds like the Osundairo Brothers were placed in a temporary witness protection program.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Baby Mama On Plea Deal: "When You Under Pressure, You Fold"Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina, speaks on the rapper copping a plea deal and how it impacts her and their daughter.By Aron A.
- NewsTekashi 6ix9ine's Plea Deal: Prosecutors Recommend No Jail Time In Federal CaseHis plea deal could secure his freedom and witness protection.By Zaynab