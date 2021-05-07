Tee Grizzley Drops "Built For Whatever" Ft. Big Sean, King Von, Lil Durk, Quavo, G Herbo

When a troll tried to get under Tee Grizzley's skin, the Detroit rapper kept his cool. "You fell off," a Twitter user wrote to the rapper last month. Grizzley simply responded, "I made it out tho bro that was the goal." Tee Grizzley has been moving carefully in the industry, forging relationships with his fellow artists and linking for collaborations that continue to help him build his empire. On Friday (May 7), he shared his latest album Built For Whatever, a project that shows he has reached his goal and is ready for more.

Built For Whatever hosts a bevy of features including appearances from Big Sean, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, AllStar Lee, and Mu. There is also a posthumous appearance by King Von and two looks from Grizzley's brother, Baby Grizzley. Tee and Baby recently reunited after Baby served five years in prison and was released, however, he found himself facing more legal issues earlier this year, hence the album's closing track, "Free Baby Grizzley."

Stream Built For Whatever and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Grizzley Talk

2. Not Gone Play ft. King Von

3. Built to Last

4. In My Feelings ft. Quavo & Young Dolph

5. Careless ft. YNW Melly

6. White Lows Off Designer ft. Lil Durk

7. Mad At Us

8. Life Insurance ft. Lil Tjay

9. Evictions

10. Left Wrist Icey ft. Baby Grizzley

11. High Speed

12. Never Bend Never Fold ft. G Herbo

13. Less Talking More Action

14. White Dior Tee ft. Allstar Lee & Mu

15. What We On ft. Big Sean

16. Quit Trappin

17. Change

18. Late Night Calls

19. Free Baby Grizzley ft. Baby Grizzley