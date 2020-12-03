After having an emotional year following the 2019 murder of his aunt in a drive-by shooting in his hometown of Detroit, Tee Grizzley has had much to celebrate in these recent months. It was back in October when the rapper shared on social media that his brother, Marcellus Wallace, had been released from prison after serving five years for robbery. We previously reported on Grizzley's update as he posted a photo with Marcellus with the caption, "GO TELL MY BROTHER WELCOME HOME!!!"

That wasn't the only family freedom that Tee Grizzley had to look forward to, as he returned to Instagram on Wednesday (December 2) with more good news. Grizz posted a smiling FaceTime photo with his mother and shared, "First my brother Now My Momma Home!!! God Goodlooking You The Greatest!" His mother, Latoya Perry, was reportedly sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Meek Mill, who has been actively working on behalf of criminal justice and prison reform, slid in Grizz's comments to show his support. With all of this happening in the holiday season, we can only imagine the great things Tee Grizzley has lined up for his loved ones. He's already shared photos with his brother where the siblings are iced out in new jewelry and luxury 'fits. Check out a few moments with Grizz and his fam below.