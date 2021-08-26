Sha'Carri Richardson went into her Prefontaine Classic race with so much confidence, only to finish dead last in ninth place. Despite her unfortunate finish, she's keeping her head up, reminding herself that there's only up to go from here.

As she rests following the showing, she's been openly shading the Jamaican team and their runners, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whom she insulted and compared to Lil Wayne. This week, Sha'Carri came under fire for "liking" a tasteless tweet about Team Jamaica, which said, "Not y’all Jamaicans still talking shit when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living."

Understandably, people were upset to find that she had "liked" the post, but Team Jamaica decided that they would meet her shade with more shade, coming through with their own clap back.

The tweet shows nine female runners in emoji form, with their native countries listed up top. The top three runners were of Jamaican descent, reflecting the podium from the Prefontaine Classic, and in ninth place is an American runner, poking fun at Sha'Carri Richardson's finish. "#ThrowbackThursday," wrote Team Jamaica, adding a sly emoji. "Too soon?" they added.



Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Two can play at this game. If Sha'Carri is going to shade the Jamaicans, they'll fire right back, reminding her to train harder for next time. What do you think of their response?