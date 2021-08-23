Following her lackluster showing this weekend at the Prefontaine Classic, Sha'Carri Richardson seemingly let her Twitter fingers do the talking for her, appearing to shade Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished second in the race.

There has been a lot of media attention on Sha'Carri Richardson after she was disqualified from participating in the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test. She has been confident in the month following her unfortunate ban from the event, hyping up her race at the Prefontaine Classic, but it turns out that luck just wasn't on her side. On Saturday, Sha'Carri finished the race in ninth place, which was the worst showing from her group. Elaine Thompson-Herah won the race, setting a new National Record with a time of 10.54 seconds. The Jamaican team did a full sweep of the podium, and Sha'Carri seemingly reacted by shading one of their team members, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by comparing her to rapper Lil Wayne.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After Shelly-Ann video bombed Sha'Carri's post-race interview, the American track & field star "liked" a fan's post on Twitter, which compared Shelly-Ann's looks to Lil Wayne's.

"Shorty in the back look like Lil Wayne," wrote the fan, which appears to have elicited a reaction in Sha'Carri.



Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

As the "liked" tweet gets around the internet, people are turning on Richardson even more than they were last week, calling her a sore loser and advising her to accept her loss humbly.

