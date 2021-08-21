Sha'Carri Richardson finished in last place during her first race after being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for cannabis. After becoming the fourth-fastest American woman in history, earlier this year, by running a 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds, many wanted to see how she would've performed on the Olympic level.

While participating in the Prefontaine Classic, Saturday, in Eugene, Oregon, Richardson finished in ninth place with a time of 11.14 seconds. Elaine Thompson-Herah won the event with a remarkable time of 10.54 seconds.



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

After the race, Richardson told viewers to "talk all the shit" they want: "This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s— you want. Because I'm here to stay. I'm not done. I'm the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can't nobody ever take that from me."

She also said that the race was "a great return back to the sport" and that she was "not upset at myself at all."

After her suspension from the Olympics, Beats by Dre released a new commercial with Richardson that featured new music from Kanye West's upcoming album. Donda.

