The country rallied behind Sha'Carri Richardson after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis, but that support has dissipated in recent weeks. As she prepared to compete at the Prefontaine Classic last weekend against the talented Jamaican team, which includes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Richardson upped her social media activity with confident posts, only to finish in last place. Following the defeat, many fans accused her of being a sore loser when she was found "liking" rude tweets about Fraser-Pryce, comparing her looks to Lil Wayne.

The sprinter continues to divide her fanbase after the initial rush of support, and once again, it's because of a "liked" tweet about Jamaicans. After she was offered a free vacation to the country to rest following her loss, Sha'Carri decided to shade Jamaicans again, double-tapping a disrespectful tweet that reads, "Not y’all Jamaicans still talking shit when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living."



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Despite her not actually typing those words, the fact that she "liked" it means that she must agree with the message, or she found it funny. Either way, people are angry with how she's been behaving, calling for her to hire a PR team to avoid situations like this.

Despite her constant mishaps on social media, Sha'Carri is confident as ever, tweeting, "Only way from 9th is up!"

What do you think of Sha'Carri Richardson liking this tweet?