She went from being dubbed the fastest woman in the world to finishing last place in her first meet since the Olympics. Sha'Carri Richardson seeming had global support after being suspended from the Olympics after it was found that she had THC in her system. People rallied around the 21-year-old rising track star and demanded that the Olympics re-evaluate its marijuana policies, but following this most recent event, Richarson has garnered harsh criticism.

Many people did not like the sports star's attitude in how she spoke about her Jamaican competitors who reigned during the Olympics, however, despite the backlash, Richardson is keeping a positive outlook.



"Only way from 9th is up! [praying hands emojis]," she tweeted on Monday (August 23). The tweet came after her previous Twitter controversy when Richardson was found "liking" a post that compared her competitor Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's looks to Lil Wayne.

Following the most recent race, Richardson caught up with NBC News and was unfazed by her trailing position. “I’m not upset with myself at all,” Richardson said. “This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the sh*t you want because I’m here to stay. I’m not done."

“I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can’t nobody ever take that away from me," she continued. "Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet — period.” Check out a few tweets below.

