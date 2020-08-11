The controversial arguments between Vado and Tahiry continue to spark polarizing discussions. We recently reported on the childhood friends-turned-lovers and their feature on WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. An argument between Tahiry and Vado took a turn after she took two apples and threw them at him, and later while engaging in a group therapy session, Vado became so angry that he jumped up and grabbed Tahiry by the collar.



JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images

People accused both of them of domestic violence and taking things too far, but because he's a man, Vado bore the brunt of most of the criticisms. Someone who believes that both parties need to share in equal responsibility is Basketball Wives star Tami Roman who took to her Bonnet Chronicles podcast to chat with her husband Reggie Youngblood about the reality television incident.

“Don’t think that I am condoning domestic violence, because I am not. I am a survivor of DV, but I also feel like people need to take accountability in those situations," Tami Roman reportedly said. "If you are a female that puts your hands on a man first, you cannot count on the fact that he has been raised to not hit your ass back. And if he does hit you back, God forbid, to me I feel like that’s a fight. You just fighting at that point."

She added, “And please, I'm sorry, I don't want this taken the wrong way. That does not constitute a domestic violence situation to me. If you are the instigator, aggressor, initiator of physical contact as a female in a relationship and you run up on somebody who ain't been taught or doesn't live by the thought process that men should not hit women and they hit your ass back, you gotta take accountability for the fight that you are in and you just got the short end of the stick."

"True domestic violence survivors I understand who you are. I understand what you represent. I understand the destructive environment that you are in and I send prayers up for you. I'm talking about if you initiate some sh*t, you gon' get what you get and that’s unfortunate, but you have to take accountability in it." Do you agree with Tami?

[via]