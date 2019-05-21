tami roman
- TVTami Roman Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Basketball Wives" Star Worth?An in-depth analysis of Tami Roman's net worth, examining her financial achievements and the factors influencing her wealth.By Jake Skudder
- GramCoi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"Coi Leray wasn't here for Tami comparing her to her daughters.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsTami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another WomanThe 51-year-old "Basketball Wives" icon doesn't have any interest in birthing a baby, but she is open to helping raise the child he has with someone else.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTami Roman Says Tahiry Needs To "Take Accountability" For Her Role In Vado "Fight"Tami joined her husband on her podcast and spoke about the recent apple-throwing, clothes-grabbing incidents between Tahiry and Vado.By Erika Marie
- TVTommie Lee Reveals Sexy Teaser To Reality Series "Tommie Sh*t"Tommie Lee also shared that "Tommie Sh*t" is produced by "Love & Hip Hop" mogul Mona Scott-Young & former "Basketball Wives" star Tami Roman.By Erika Marie
- TVTami Roman Isn't Close With Shaunie O'Neal, Calls Evelyn Lozada "Demon Seed"The reality star talked about life before, and after, her long-running stint on "Basketball Wives."By Erika Marie
- GramRick Ross's Ex Blasts Ex-Friend Jennifer Williams For Allegedly Dating RapperRick Ross is at the center of a disagreement between Briteady and her former friend Jennifer Williams after the reality star promoted his rosé.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTami Roman Inks Deal With Mona Scott-Young For "Tami Ever After" SpecialThe duo is set to develop a number of shows together.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Basketball Wives" Star Tami Roman Secretly Got Hitched: ReportTami Roman is a married woman.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTami Roman & Evelyn Lozada "Toxic" Beef Over A Megan Thee Stallion IG PostEvelyn's ex, the rapper's reported manager, shared an image supporting Megan's album "Fever" and things went left.By Erika Marie