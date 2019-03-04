marriage boot camp hip hop edition
- TVRich Dollaz & Mariahlynn Air Out Their 10-Year Romance On "Marriage Boot Camp"The pair have been on-again-off-again and she's ready for him to publicly claim her, while he is questioning if this relationship will be long-lasting.By Erika Marie
- TV"Marriage Boot Camp" Trailer Shows K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz, A1, Lyrica AndersonThe upcoming season premieres in March and will host several familiar faces with their partners.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNoreaga Claims Mally Mall Celebrated With Ace Of Spades When He Thought He Avoided JailThey were filming "Marriage Boot Camp" at the time and Mall was told that he received probation. However, he was later hit with 33-months in prison.By Erika Marie
- TVTahiry Assaulted 3 "L&HH" Crew Members Says Co-Star Jonathan FernandezHe worked with Tahiry on "Love & Hip Hop" and alleges that she attacked him and members of the production team.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTami Roman Says Tahiry Needs To "Take Accountability" For Her Role In Vado "Fight"Tami joined her husband on her podcast and spoke about the recent apple-throwing, clothes-grabbing incidents between Tahiry and Vado.By Erika Marie
- TVTahiry Posts Video Where She Tearfully Recounts Past Domestic AbuseAfter their tense reality TV moment went viral, Tahiry is back with another response to her controversy with Vado.By Erika Marie
- TVVado Pens "#UsToo" Message After Video Shows Tahiry Throwing Apples At HimVado attempted to offer up the context as to why he grabbed Tahiry violently by saying she shouldn't have thrown apples at him in anger.By Erika Marie
- TVVado Admits He Lost His Cool With Tahiry But Insinuates He Wasn't The AggressorVado gives a second response to the viral clip showing him manhandling Tahiry on "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition."By Erika Marie
- TVVado Responds To Snatching Tahiry By Her Shirt: "Nobody Was Hit"After Tahiry released a statement about her physical altercation with Vado, the rapper responded.By Erika Marie
- TVTahiry Violently Grabbed By Vado On "Marriage Boot Camp," Dr. Ish RespondsDr. Ish, the host of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," issued a brief statement about Vado ciolently grabbing Tahiry on a recent episode.By Erika Marie
- TVKurupt & His GF Toni Address Cheating, Drinking Problems on "Marriage Boot Camp"Kurupt and his girlfriend of three years, Toni, are sharing all the details of their relationship with "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition."By Erika Marie
- TVTahiry & Vado Explain Their "Situationship" On "Marriage Boot Camp"Tahiry and Vado have known each other for years, but after taking their relationship to the next level, things became complicated.By Erika Marie
- TVJoseline Hernandez & Ballistic Get Engaged In Truly Dramatic FashionJoseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats are officially engaged, sharing the news on the season finale of "Marriage Boot Camp."By Alex Zidel
- TVWaka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Preview "What The Flocka" SeriesWaka Flock and Tammy Rivera have been featured on a number of reality shows, but they've returned with their own WEtv series.By Erika Marie
- NewsJoseline Hernandez Talks Racy New Reality Show & Dishes On Her Man Ballistic BeatsThe Puerto Rican Princess is back with a vengeance.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Says He Cut Off Friends Who Asked If He Got A PrenupHe said if they asked, he would never talk to them againBy Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Says Fatherhood Has Made Him Reevaluate His LyricsThe rapper says raising a daughter has made him "sweeter."By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Is Done With The Fast Life: "Just Stand On Uplifting Your Woman"He and wife Tammy Rivera discuss almost losing each other.By Erika Marie
- Relationships"Waka & Tammy Tie The Knot" Picks Up Where "Marriage Boot Camp" Left OffThe show premiere's next Thursday.By Erika Marie
- MusicNia Riley Speaks On "Marriage Boot Camp" Physical Altercation With Soulja BoyRiley also said she would never fake her emotions for ratings.By Erika Marie