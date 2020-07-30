This season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition has been a fiery one. Aside from the physical altercations that have occurred between the men in the house and Kurupt being rushed to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, Vado and Tahiry's names became trending topics. The childhood friends decided to take their relationship to the next level, but they've been teetering the line between true romance and a "situationship."



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

A preview from an episode was shared yesterday (July 29) that showed Vado grabbed Tahiry by her shirt in anger causing the public to criticize the rapper throughout social media. He returned to insinuate that editing made it seem worse than it was and posted a text image on Instagram that read, "Nobody was hit." Vado popped up on Twitter to further explain himself, stating that people need to see the show in order to understand the context.

"I get it y'all don't kno me but those dat do know dat I'm 1 of da most humblest mannered person there is," the rapper tweeted. "Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man we suppose to protect our lady. Period... Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor." Check it out below.