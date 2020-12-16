A pregnancy reveal after an arrest isn't how many expectant mothers share their big news, but that's reportedly what happened with G Herbo and Taina. We recently reported on the rapper's legal troubles after it was revealed that Herbo was facing federal fraud charges. The Chicago rapper stands accused of conspiring with others in an identity theft scheme where Herbo allegedly spent stolen money on pets and luxury vacations. He has denied the charges against him.

Following the news, it was shared by G Herbo's lawyer that the rapper and his girlfriend, Taina Williams, are not only engaged, but they're expecting their first child together. Taina is said to be four months pregnant, and some believe that the social media influencer and model was showing off her small baby belly in recent social media photos.

Regardless of the case before him, G Herbo continues to trade sweet nothings with his lady on Instagram. She recently posted a photo with the rapper along with the caption, "When you can’t find the sunshine be the sunshine." He replied in the comments, "Lol You make a n*gga happy." Check out their loving photo below along with Taina's Savage x Fenty clips.