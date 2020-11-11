There were plenty of cryptic, subliminal messages being tweeted and posted to Instagram today (November 10). It all began when a photo of Taina Williams, G Herbo's girlfriend, holding the rapper's son Yosohn circulated online. When Ari saw the picture she was perturbed because she claims Yosohn has made it clear that he isn't a fan of Taina. "I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her," tweeted Ari. "So I don’t want my son uncomfortable."

Later, G Herbo made an Instagram post that many believed was targeted at his ex. "Happy hoes ain't hating," wrote Herbo on his Story. Then, Ari popped up on her IG page and penned, "How they got a cure for covid and not herpes." The social media star has maintained publicly that the rapper has the sexually transmitted disease, so this seems to be a pot-shot toward him.

Someone wrote to Ari and told her she needed to "let that hurt GO" because if Yosohn was uncomfortable, he would be "screaming crying." Ari replied, adding that "he does when I call [Taina's] phone to check on my son and she has him he immediately starts crying for me." The mother of Moneybagg Yo's daughter chimed in to add her two cents to the drama.

"I'll go get mine because If mine crying then mine ain't staying," she wrote. Skim through everything below.