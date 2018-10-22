Zane Lowe Beats1
- MusicMacklemore Is Back Working With Ryan Lewis, Says His New Album Will Drop Next SpringMacklemore says the follow up to 2017's "Gemini" is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCordae Talks New Album Update, Roddy Ricch Collab & MoreFollowing the release of his new single with Roddy Ricch, Cordae hits Apple Music to shine a light on his upcoming album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Speaks On Mac Miller: "Nothing Mattered More To Him Than Music"Ariana Grande caught up with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio to discuss her new and upcoming music, and her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's legacy.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Gets Emotional Talking About Billie EilishJustin Bieber shed tears as he explained his protective feelings for fellow pop star Billie Eilish while speaking with Zane Lowe for Beats 1.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Interview With Zane Lowe Is LiveKanye West is back again with a new Zane Lowe interview.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTheophilus London & Tame Impala Deliver "Whiplash" To End All WarsTheophilus London is geared up for a big comeback in 2019.By Devin Ch
- NewsTrippie Redd Delivers Mellow Vibes On "Topanga"Trippie Redd is officially gearing up to drop "A Love Letter For You 3."By Aron A.