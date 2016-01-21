yrn
- MusicTakeoff's Brother Vents On Social Media About His LossYRN Lingo got a lot off his chest via his Instagram stories, and fans are pouring out their best wishes and support as he copes. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsYRN Lingo & Takeoff Connect For New Single "All Time High"YRN Lingo and Takeoff go back to when they were kids and today, they release their new single "All Time High".By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCoach K Drops Gems & Shares Untold Stories About Jeezy & Migos Come UpFrom having to retrieve the recording files for Migos "YRN" to having to pay DJ Drama to host Young Jeezy's "Streets Iz Watching," Coach K opened up at Red Bull Music Festival. By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Challenges The Haters: "YOUR FAVORITE ARTISTS SOUND LIKE MIGOS"Offset makes a compelling case for historical accuracy. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosRich The Kid Channels A "TNA" Loving Mad Scientist In "Splashin"Rich The Kid mutates into a swaggy abomination. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo Compares Making Hit Records To Fishing In New InterviewQuavo comes through with the metaphors.By Milca P.
- MusicMigos Sue Ex-Business Partner Over YRN Clothing Label Royalties: ReportThe ATL trio are taking their ex-business partner to court for allegedly refusing to cut them their cheque.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo Proves He's Got Game In Basketball Match Against Meek MillMoney.By hnhh
- MusicMigos Hit With Lawsuit For Allegedly Neglecting YRN Clothing DealThe founder of YRN clothing thinks Migos have done him dirty.By Devin Ch
- NewsOffset Joins Migo Domingo On "Dog Her"Migo Domingo and Offset join forces on "Dog Her."By Aron A.
- TVRich The Kid Plug Walks On Tonight Show With Jimmy FallonRich the Kid debuts on national television.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosMigos and Drake Channel Soul Train In "Walk It Talk It" VideoMigos take us on a "Culture Ride" in new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsListen To Migos' Affiliate YRN Lingo's "Lingo Musafa" MixtapeMigos affiliate YRN Lingo drops a new mixtape "Lingo Musafa."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTravis Scott & Quavo Grab Takeoff For "Eye 2 Eye"Quavo, Travis Scott & Takeoff see "Eye 2 Eye" on this "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho" highlight. By Aron A.
- NewsCocoon (Remix)Migos enlist Young Thug for the remix of their sublime single "Cocoon." By Angus Walker
- Original Content5 Craziest Flows On Migos' "YRN 2"Here are 5 special flows on Migos' new mixtape: "YRN 2." By Angus Walker