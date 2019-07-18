xenophobia
- Pop CultureRihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March In New YorkRihanna marched alongside hundreds in the #StopAsianHate protest in New York City.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBay Area Woman Leaves "Go Back To Your Land" Note At Homes Of MinoritiesA woman left xenophobic letters outside the homes of people of color in the Bay Area.By Cole Blake
- TVDaniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus 51-year-old actor, Daniel Dae Kim, tested positive for the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- GramKarrueche Tran Slams People Using Coronavirus To Be Racist Against AsiansKarrueche Tran disagrees with President Trump and doesn't think people should call coronavirus the "Chinese Virus."By Erika Marie
- AnticsSummer Walker Deletes Everything Amid Coronavirus BacklashSummer Walker was accused of xenophobia after sharing a fake video of people "spreading" the coronavirus in China.By Alex Zidel
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Coronavirus Troll: The Real Host RespondsJeannie Mai and Jeezy were targeted with xenophobic coronavirus insults after attending New York Fashion Week together.By Alex Zidel
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Get Trolled With Coronavirus InsultsJeannie Mai spoke about how the Coronavirus outbreak has made her relationship a target for cruel remarks.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCardi B Shows Support For Rep. Ilhan Omar Following Trump's Racist AttackDonald Trump had the crowd at his rally chanting "Send her home" in reference to Somali-born politician Rep. Ilhan Omar.By Aron A.