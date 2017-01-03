x factor
- MusicThe Pussycat Dolls Are Reuniting For The First Time In Ten YearsThe girl group will be performing on "X Factor Celebrity" on Saturday and touring together in 2020.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosGood Girl Shares Playful "I Can Be Yours" Video With A Boogie Wit Da HoodieGood Girl makes their debut.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Fired From "X Factor Italy" Amid Statutory Rape AccusationsArgento is receiving the #MeToo treatment. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKelly Rowland Gets Giant Hand Tattoo To Show Love To Demi LovatoThe lion tattoo appears to be temporary.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFifth Harmony Bid Farewell With Final Video "Don’t Say You Love Me”Fifth Harmony say good-bye, for now.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLauren Jauregui Moves Past Fifth Harmony In Playboy InterviewThe Fifth Harmony singer looks to the future.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicFifth Harmony Go On Indefinite Hiatus To Focus On Solo CareersCould the ladies be influenced by Camila Cabello? By David Saric
- MusicCamila Cabello Opens Up About Why She Left Fifth HarmonyCamila Cabello reveals why she left Fifth Harmony for the first time since her split. By Matt F
- NewsCamila Cabello Drops Off Her Latest Single "Never Be The Same"Camila Cabello delivers her latest tune "Never Be The Same." By Aron A.
- LifeRebecca Ferguson Will Only Perform At Trump Inauguration If She Can Sing Anti-Racism SongRebecca Ferguson will accept the invitation to perform at Trump's inauguration if she's allowed to sing a song about the lynchings of Black Americans. By Angus Walker