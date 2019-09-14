wtf
- MoviesSam Elliott Apologizes For "Hurtful" Comments Regarding "The Power Of The Dog"Sam Elliott has apologized for his recent comments on "The Power of the Dog."By Cole Blake
- NewsDess Dior Drops New Single, "Who The Fuk"Dess Dior is back with a new single, "Who The Fuk."By Cole Blake
- NewsDuke Deuce Brings The Energy On New Single "WTF!"Duke Deuce breathes new life into his signature ad-lib with his new single "WTF!"By Alex Zidel
- AnticsNLE Choppa Seeks To Cure Herpes & GonorrheaThe rapper-turned-herbalist holds lofty goals.By Yoni Yardeni
- RandomFlorida Man Arrested For Cashing In Stolen Winning Lottery TicketThe "Florida Man" saga strikes again, this time featuring a guy who stole 13 scratch-off tickets and then got arrested after trying to cash in on his winnings.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomTikTok Moderators Told To Censor Post From Poor & Ugly UsersTikTok's getting exposed for shunning the broke, unattractive, and disabled peoples of the world. By Dominiq R.
- RandomYoung Thug Proves He's The King Of Random Instagram PicsYoung Thug posted one of the most "WTF" pics on Instagram and still somehow won the Internet for the day with over 375,000 likes and counting.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMeek Mill Dares His Son $1,000 To Eat CricketsFor $1,000, would you eat a handful of crickets given to you by Meek Mill?By Keenan Higgins
- RandomAutopsy Reveals Baby Died From Meth-Laced Breastmilk: Mother ArrestedOne's woman addiction caused her to lose her newborn child & freedom.By Dominiq R.
- MusicYung Ro Convinced A Man Not To Jump Off A Gas Station Roof While Still On IG LiveSometimes heroes come in the form of Dream Chasers.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomWoman Jailed For Injecting Feces In Her Son's Chemotherapy TreatmentsYes, you read correctly. By Aida C.
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Producing Michael Jackson Musical Told From MJ's Glove's PerspectiveYes, you read that right. From the glove's perspective.By Lynn S.
- RandomStalker Finds Pop Star's Home After Analyzing Her Pupil's ReflectionYes, you read correctly.By Aida C.
- GamingSony Reveals That Playstation's "X" Is Actually Called "Cross"Sony drops a cross-shaped bomb. By Mitch Findlay
- Random"Wrinkles The Clown" Will Strike Fear In The Most Hardened Of HeartsDon't send in the clowns. By Mitch Findlay