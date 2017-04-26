wall street
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Launches Private Equity FirmKim Kardashian is getting involved in the world of private equity.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z To Speak To Wall Street Executives At Robin Hood Conference: ReportJay-Z will look to show Wall Street executives the blueprint to his success in next month’s Robin Hood conference.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsAOC & Elon Musk Come To An Agreement On Robinhood InsanityAOC and Elon Musk are both disgusted by what happened on Wall Street this week.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTrevor Noah Impersonates Margot Robbie To Explain GameStop SagaThe comedian explained the financial fiasco while impersonating Robbie's memorable scene in "The Big Short."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureReddit Forum Causes GameStop & AMC Stocks To Soar As Users Take On Wall StreetThe Reddit users led a chaotic revolt against big Wall Street hedge funds. By Madusa S.
- TVDon Cheadle Takes On The 1987 Stock Market Crash In "Black Monday" SeriesThe new SHOWTIME series also features Kevin Durant, Regina Hall, and more.By Milca P.
- MusicJennifer Lopez To Play Former Stripper Who Goes After Wall Street Clients In "Hustlers"JLo's readying her next big screen debut. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWu-Tang Clan Member RZA Stars In New Chipotle CommercialChipotle remixes their image.By Matt F
- SocietyJohn Legend On Trump: "One Of The Worst People I've Ever Encountered"John Legend won't be binge watching "The Apprentice" anytime soon. By Mitch Findlay