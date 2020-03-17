virus
Soulja Boy Confirms He Doesn't Have Monkeypox After Posting About Virus On Social MediaThe rapper simply posted the words "Monkey Pox" on several platforms, leading followers to believe he had caught the virus.ByHayley Hynes
Coronavirus Could Be Responsible For Mutated Gonorrhea: ReportA new report suggests a link between Coronavirus precautions and a mutated form of "super gonorrhea".ByBhaven Moorthy
Florida Man Drunkenly Spits In Kid's Face For Wearing A MaskA shining example of anti-maskers.ByKarlton Jahmal
Multiple Marlins Players Infected With COVID-19, Home Opener CanceledThe start of the MLB season has not been a promising one.ByAlexander Cole
Alabama Republican Senator Wants "More People" To Contract COVID-19Our leaders have failed us. ByKarlton Jahmal
NBA Insiders Worried About Long-Term Health Issues Regarding COVID-19NBA insiders are concerned intense physical activity could exacerbate the long-term effects of the coronavirus on players.ByCole Blake
New Virus Yields "Pandemic Potential" In ChinaThe new G4 virus has emerged in China that has "human pandemic potential."ByO.I.
Donald Trump Admits To Asking For Reduction In COVID-19 TestingDonald Trump will say anything at this point.ByAlexander Cole
"The Simpsons" May Have Predicted Coronavirus & Murder HornetsIt looks like an episode of "The Simpsons" about a virus stemming from Asia and a swarm of killer bees may have predicted the entirety of 2020 so far.ByLynn S.
CDC Director Warns Second Wave Of COVID-19 Will Be Even WorseThe CDC director explains that we need to brace ourselves for next year, and the second wave of coronavirus.ByEmani Bell
Westside Gunn Tested Positive For COVID-19, But Has Since RecoveredWestside Gunn had contracted the coronavirus, but he has since recovered.ByCole Blake
Chicago Mayor Personally Patrolled City To Enforce Social DistancingThe mayor of Chicago is patrolling the city's street to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.ByCole Blake
Tiger At Bronx Zoo In NYC Tests Positive For CoronavirusA tiger in New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a statement from the USDA.ByCole Blake
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Those Not Practicing "Social Distancing"Stephen A. Smith had some words for those who won't listen to the medical professionals out there.ByAlexander Cole
Primavera Sound Festival Postponed Facing Coronavirus ConcernsPrimavera Sound Festival will now be held at the end of August after being delayed facing concerns regarding the Coronavirus.ByCole Blake
Facebook Donates 720,000 Respiratory Masks To Combat CoronavirusFacebook donates a surplus of over 700,000 respiratory masks to health care workers across the country.ByCole Blake
Idris Elba Speaks With Oprah Winfrey About Testing Positive For CoronavirusIdris Elba spoke with Oprah Winfrey on FaceTime for her new show, "Oprah Talks COVID-19."ByCole Blake
Ariana Grande Supports Multiple Organizations Battling Coronavirus OutbreakAriana Grande announces her support for a series of organizations in the fight against Coronavirus and encourages fans to do the same.
ByCole Blake
ByCole Blake1147 Views
Will Smith Feels "Responsible" For Coronavirus MisinformationWill Smith joked about feeling guilty for some of the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic due to his role in "I Am Legend."ByLynn S.
President Trump Bashes NY Governor; Calls Coronavirus "The Chinese Virus"Trump had another twitter outburst Tuesday morning, deflecting any responsibility for his delayed response & actions.ByKevin Goddard