versus
- MusicBlueface Thinks He'd Win In Potential Versus Battle Against Soulja BoyBlueface Vs. Soulja Boy coming soon?By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRomeo Walks Back His "Verzuz" Kobe Bryant AnalogyRomeo compared himself, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow to three basketball giants.By Yoni Yardeni
- SportsTDE's Punch Has The Ultimate Sports Hot Take: "Steph [Curry] Is Better Than Jordan"TDE exec Punch made a bold claim on Twitter recently by placing Steph Curry over Michael Jordan following another one of the Golden State Warrior star's record-breaking performances last night.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentKevin Gates Or Da Baby? Vote On What You're Listening To TodayPitting DaBaby against Kevin Gates.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentASAP Rocky Vs ASAP Ferg: Who Had The Better Verse?After they delivered an East Coast clinic on ASAP Ferg's "Pups," we dove into the archives to determine who had the finer bars between Flacko and the Trap Lord. Weigh in. By Robert Blair
- ReviewsGunna Vs. Lil Baby: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Drip Harder" Edition)Gunna & Lil Baby are both young rappers currently running the ATL scene, but who took the crown on their first collaborative album, "Drip Harder"? By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Original ContentMigos Edition: Who Had The Better Verse?Offset, Takeoff, or Quavo...which Migos member has the best bars? By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentYoung Thug Vs. Future: Who Had The Better Verse?Weigh in on this week's debate of "Who had the better verse?" Thug vs Future.By Anders Marshall
- SocietyWe Used Google Arts & Culture App To Find Rapper Painting Look-AlikesWe found your favorite rappers painting dopplegangers with Google's Arts and Culture app update.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentA$AP Rocky Vs. Pusha T: Who Had The Better Debut Album?A$AP Rocky and Pusha T battle it out in our latest installment of the Debut Album Versus series.
By Matt F
- ReviewsFabolous Vs. Jadakiss: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Friday On Elm Street" Edition)Both Jadakiss and Fabolous are lyrical monsters, but who came with the stronger verses on their joint offering, "Friday on Elm Street"?By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentGucci Mane Vs. Jeezy: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two of Atlanta's finest duke it out to see who had the better debut album.
By Matt F
- Original ContentKid Cudi Vs. Wale: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two rappers who will be forever linked battle it out, eight years after their debuts.By Matt F
- Original ContentG-Unit Vs. D12: Who Had The Better Debut Album?It's the battle of the crews as G-Unit faces off with D12. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem Vs DMX: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Eminem and DMX are both legends, but which one had the superior debut?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDr. Dre Vs. Snoop Dogg: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg do battle to see who had the better solo debut.By Matt F