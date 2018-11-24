vaccinations
- PoliticsFDA Approves Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For ChildrenChild-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for children five to 11. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNLE Choppa Supports Kyrie Irving's Anti-Vaxx Stance: "Stand On It King"Choppa says "f*ck all jobs, schools, and sport teams who are forcing people to take vaccines."By Erika Marie
- SportsNets Impose Vaccination Requirements For Fans, Twitter ReactsThe Nets are complying with New York's new guidelines. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNYC Becomes First U.S. City To Require Vaccine For Indoor ActivitiesNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in Tuesday's press conference.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureJuvenile Doubles Down On Vaccination Message: "A Lot Of Us Are Not Educated On It"Juvenile continues to encourage community members to get vaccinated with his remix to "Back That Thang Up."By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Understands Why LeBron Wouldn't Reveal Vaccination PlansWhile visiting Dr. Oz, the radio host says he believes people should make informed decisions for themselves, not based on a celebrity's choice.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKrispy Kreme's New Deal: A COVID-19 Vaccination Gets You A Free DonutBring your vaccination card and get yourself a free Krispy Kreme donut. By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureM.I.A. Clarifies Anti-Vaxx Comments: "I'm Not Against Vaccines"M.I.A. recently said she'd rather die than be vaccinated, sparking backlash from the public during this COVID-19 pandemic.By Erika Marie
- RandomErica Dixon Says People "Wished Death" On Her Twins Over Anti-Vax StanceShe recently revealed she wasn't going to vaccinate her twin girls and the internet had a meltdown.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLira Galore Gets Dragged After Inquiring About Vaccinating ChildrenThe internet has no mercy. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureErica Mena's 11-Year-Old Son Confronts Her About Anti-Vax StanceHe said it's something he's "passionate about."By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Shrek" & "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Writer Under Fire For Using Racial Slur In TweetTerry Rossio used a slur in an argument against vaccinations. By hnhh