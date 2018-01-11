United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Sneakers1,800 Dior x Air Jordans Amongst Fake Sneakers Seized In Customs Border BustU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed in Texas recently seized a shipment of $4.3 million in fake sneakers headed for Mexico, amongst those being 1,800 Dior x Air Jordan 1s.
By Keenan Higgins
- Music21 Savage's Lawyer Is Confident The Rapper Won't Be DeportedAlex Spiro speaks on 21 Savage's release and the next step for the rapper's case.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Must Perform Daily Chores While Locked Up In ICE Custody21 Savage is getting no special treatment while in custody.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Nudy's DJ Suggests Media's Spreading "Fake News" On 21 Savage ArrestDJ BJ refers to some of the details surrounding 21 Savage's arrest as "fake news."By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Performed "Immigration" Version Of "A Lot" Days Before Arrest21 Savage switched up his lyrics to speak on immigration on "The Tonight Show."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPresident Trump Refers To Undocumented Immigrants As “Animals”President Donald Trump wants all the so-called "animals" to get out. By Safra D
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Off DACA Deportation DealBy Devin Ch
- Society7-Eleven Targeted By Immigration Agents In Search Of Undocumented EmployeesTheir goal is to punish employers who take on illegal immigrant workers. By David Saric
- Sneakers1,800 Dior x Air Jordans Amongst Fake Sneakers Seized In Customs Border BustU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed in Texas recently seized a shipment of $4.3 million in fake sneakers headed for Mexico, amongst those being 1,800 Dior x Air Jordan 1s.