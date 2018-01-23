underprivileged
- Pop CultureDiddy To Open Third Charter School Next WeekDiddy's third charter school in partnership with education expert Dr. Steve Perry opens next week.By Noor Lobad
- MusicMac Miller's Charity Foundation Nearing $1M Mark: ReportThe Mac Miller's Circle Fund has raised $700K since his death.By Aron A.
- SocietyOxford Denies Rejecting Stormzy's "Unerprivileged Youth Program"Stormzy contends that Oxford blocked his initiative to help the underprivileged seek higher learning.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother & Artist Bankrupt Raffling Off Exclusive Artwork Of RapperCleo Bernard and Bankrupt launch charitable raffle for exclusive XXXTentacion artwork.By Milca P.
- SocietyOttawa Officials Think Weed Shouldn't Be Sold In Poor NeighbourhoodsCanada's capital has raised some concerns over poverty-stricken regions in relation to the legalization of marijuana. By David Saric
- MusicTwitter Reacts To XXXTentacion Giving Out PS4's, Toys At Foster HomesXXXTentacion continues to be a force in the community. By Matt F