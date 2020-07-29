underage girls
- MusicHomixide Gang Accused Of Grooming Underage GirlsWhile no official accusations or legal action has been taken, many fans shared their experiences and testimonies on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Aiding Jeffrey Epstein's Sexual Abuse Of Underage GirlsThe 60-year-old was convicted on five of the six counts she was facing today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJaguar Wright Claims The Roots Knew R. Kelly Was A PedophileJaguar Wright says that The Roots told her to be silent about R. Kelly bringing underage girls to the studio if she wanted to keep her career.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeGhislaine Maxwell Case Reveals "Constant Orgies" On Epstein IslandIn recently released court documents, Virginia Giuffre speaks about what happened on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.By O.I.
- GossipLogic's Artist Silas Accused Of Preying On Underage Girls: ReportOne of Logic's artists signed to Bobby Boy Records, Silas, is being accused of creeping on young girls.By Alex Zidel