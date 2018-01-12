ubereats
- GramSnoop Dogg Faces Lawsuit After Calling Out UberEats Driver On IGThe UberEats driver says he fears for his family's safety after Snoop Dogg broadcasted his first name and license plate in a January Instagram post. By Aron A.
- FoodTravis Scott & Uber Eats Have CACTI Merch On Deck For A Few Lucky FansTravis Scott teams up with UberEats to give a few fans a shot at winning exclusive CACTI merchandise. By Aron A.
- CrimeTeen Charged In UberEats Carjacking Pleads Guilty To MurderA 15-year-old girl involved in the fatal UberEats carjacking is expected to be sentenced in June. By Aron A.
- FoodBurger King Offers The Bronx Free Whoppers For Tolerating "Joker Stairs" TouristsA little burger for their troubles. By Noah C
- FoodQuavo Reveals IG Troll Led To Migos Partnership With PopeyesQuavo was flipping birds in the trunk.By Aron A.
- FoodPopeyes & Migos Team Up To Launch Exclusive “Migos Menu” With Uber EatsPopeyes & Uber Eats announce "Migos Menu" available until January 2.By Kyle Rooney
- FoodThere's A High Chance Your Food Delivery Driver Tasted Your MealSometimes, you just can't resist.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyHooter's Delivery Service Hopes To Appeal To Embarrassed CustomersThe restaurant hopes this will entice customers who refuse to enter the restaurant chain.
By David Saric