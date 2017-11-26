uber driver
- CrimeDrakeo The Ruler Arrested After Uber Driver Pulled Over For Tinted WindowsDrakeo The Ruler was arrested after his Uber driver was pulled over for having tinted windows.By Cole Blake
- CrimeUber Driver Killed After Teenage Girls Carjack & Crash His Vehicle, Captured On VideoThe teenagers are facing felony murder charges for the tragic incident occurred in Washington, D.C. By Madusa S.
- RandomUber Driver Obtains College Degree After Passenger Pays Off School DebtShe's on the road to becoming a lawyer.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentPolice Officer Mistakes Sex Toy For Gun & Arrests Uber DriverSometimes, sex toys look like guns.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentUber & Lyft Drivers To Ruin Morning Commutes With Worldwide StrikeThe two-hour strike will occur in major cities. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentUber Apologizes After Getting Dragged To Filth For Racist TweetThe racial slur was used by the Uber Support account. By Aida C.
- SportsUber Fires Man Accused Of Killing Former UFC Fighter Rodrigo De LimaUber has issued a statement on the alleged incident.By Alexander Cole
- Sports50 Cent On Floyd Mayweather's New Fight: He's "Fighting A Uber Driver"50 Cent takes aim at Floyd Mayweather over his upcoming fight.
By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Berated By Uber Driver For Accidentally Dinging His CarAn Uber driver was none too pleased that Drake and his driver opened their doors onto his car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Gets His $300K Chain Back After Losing It In An Uber“I don’t take no fuckin L’s” - Tekashi.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyUber Driver Chooses Spotify Playlists Based On How You LookThis Uber driver knows what he's doing.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJameis Winston Being Investigated By NFL For Groping Uber Driver: ReportJameis Winston is the latest NFL player at the center of a scandal. By Matt F