- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole Spent Two Years Looking For "The Right Record" To CollabThe Voice wanted this team-up to be special, because he knew how much potential it had. Now, he knows how much it paid off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNav Confesses That He, Like Lil Uzi Vert, Has Not Had Sex In Two YearsNav is a fellow member of the celibacy club. By Noah C
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn’t Had Sex In Two Years“Like end of 2018” - Lil Uzi. By Kevin Goddard
- WrestlingReferee Who Forced Wrestler To Cut Dreadlocks Has Been Suspended Two YearsThe referee who made a 16-year old high school kid cut his dreadlocks has been suspended two years.By Kevin Goddard
- TVLena Waithe Scores 2-Year "First Look Deal" With Amazon StudiosLena Waithe has earned herself a power-up over at Amazon Studios.By Devin Ch
- SportsDanny Green Set For Rivalry With Kawhi Leonard, Inks Deal With LakersDanny Green puts pen to paper on a $30 million with the Lakers.By Devin Ch
- SportsDerrick Rose, Detroit Pistons Are Working Out A 2-Year ContractDerrick Rose and the Pistons put their mutual interest to the test in a closed-door meeting.By Devin Ch
- MusicJohn Mayer Says Drake's 30th Birthday Party Was The Last Time He DrankThe hangover rocked John into sobriety. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- NewsKanye West Sentenced To Two Years Probation For Paparazzi AssaultKanye West has been sentenced to two years probation, 250 hours of community service and 24 anger management sessions for his LAX attack.By Kevin Goddard