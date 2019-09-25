trump impeachment
- TVTrump's Impeachment Victory Gets Clowned On "Saturday Night Live" Hours LaterKate McKinnon's Lindsay Graham character joked, "It's a great day for 30 percent of Americans."By Madusa S.
- PoliticsSenate Erupts In Laughter During Trump's Impeachment Lawyer's SpeechThe lawyer grew irritated when senators burst into laughter during a portion of his defense speech. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsRun The Jewels & GZA Lyrics Cited During Trump Impeachment TrialStacey Plaskett, the elected delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, dropped bars from El-P and GZA during her presentation in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsKamala Harris' Niece Takes Sly Jab At Trump's ImpeachmentThe incoming VP's niece took a subtle jab at the current president's fate in a viral Tiktok. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Makes Statement On Possible ImpeachmentTrump calls his potential second impeachment a "witch hunt" and a "tremendous danger" for the country.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPresident Trump Risks Being Impeached For "Incitement Of Insurrection"The House of Democrats want to impeach President Trump, again for "incitement of insurrection." By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsNancy Pelosi Says House Will Impeach TrumpHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will continue the process to impeach President Donald Trump again.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCardi B Doesn't Want Trump Impeached, Offers AlternativeCardi B suggests jail instead of impeachment for President Donald Trump.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsHakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G During Trump Impeachment Trial"If you don't know... now you know."By Alex Zidel
- TV"Westworld" Alludes To Trump's Impeachment In New Season 3 TrailerThe new season of "Westworld" will be filled with all sorts of disaster, but does it all begin with the current impeachment of 45 himself?By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsLizzo & Tomi Lahren Butt Heads Over Trump Impeachment ResultsThese two ladies had some words for one another on Twitter.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Impeachment: Plies Taunts President With Hilarious Video"You finna get impeached, b*tch."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCharlamagne Tha God Drags 6ix9ine Into Trump Impeachment With Snitch MemeThe 6ix9ine memes haven't gotten old yet.By Aron A.