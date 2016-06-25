tourism
- Pop CultureEiffel Tower Closes Ahead Of Paris Coronavirus ShutdownThe Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and the Palace of Versailles are among the Paris landmarks that have closed ahead of France's coronavirus shutdown.By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West & Justin Bieber Link Up In Japan On A Non-Business Related FlexIs a new Kanye and Justin collab on the way?By Aron A.
- MusicJustin Bieber's "I'll Show You" Video Forces Iceland Canyon To Close; Too Many VisitorsThe Beliebers are flocking to Iceland. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Tourism Boost At "Le Louvre" In Paris"Apesh*t" paid dividends for the French tourism board.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThailand's Government Engages In "Rap Beef" With 12 Dissident RappersThe Thai Government claps back at its critics with "our" favorite art form.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Reportedly Brings In $440M Annually To Toronto's $8.8B EcomonyHe isn't the 6ix God for nothing.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell-Produced Comedy "Ibiza" May Be Sued By The Real Ibiza IslandIbiza residents aren't too happy about the new Netflix comedy.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsDelaware Wants To Emulate Las Vegas As Sports Gambling DestinationThe State of Delaware is taking cues from "The Betting Capital."By Devin Ch
- SocietyRihanna Salutes Mia Mottley, First Woman Elected Prime Minister Of BarbadosHistory in the making.By Devin Ch
- MusicJa Rule's Fyre Festival Will Reportedly Cost The Bahamas MillionsThe Fyre Festival continues to burn everyone who gets close. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDrake Is Worth About $3 Billion To Toronto, Study SaysA new study says that Drake, as a promotional asset, is worth about $3 billion to Toronto. By Angus Walker